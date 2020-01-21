This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
January 21, 2020

LeaderBoard

 
 

Top News

SIMCom Wireless Solutions signs Anglia as distributor
.SIMCom Wireless Solutions signs Anglia as distributor
Casambi extends technology partnership with Osram
.Casambi extends technology partnership with Osram
Surface haptics render textures, dials: on-the-fly
.Surface haptics render textures, dials: on-the-fly
UMS Pathwave ADS PDKs supports electro thermal capability
.UMS Pathwave ADS PDKs supports electro thermal capability
A low-cost surface emitting green laser
.A low-cost surface emitting green laser

Products

Deep learning software works unsupervised
.Deep learning software works unsupervised
Laser diode driver ICs target head-up display
.Laser diode driver ICs target head-up display
3W AC/DC converter takes transient outputs up to 12W
.3W AC/DC converter takes transient outputs up to 12W
Power measurement tool for CLEC systems
.Power measurement tool for CLEC systems

Smart2Zero News

Nanoplates make QLED screens more energy efficient
.Nanoplates make QLED screens more energy efficient
Computer-designed 'living robots' represent new programmable life form
.Computer-designed 'living robots' represent new programmable life form
Low-light, 5MP camera for Jetson Nano AI dev kit
.Low-light, 5MP camera for Jetson Nano AI dev kit
Electronics content in cars to reach $7,000 in five years, study predicts
.Electronics content in cars to reach $7,000 in five years, study predicts

Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
.Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
.MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
.DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
 
 

MWEE News

Ericsson to establish 5G R&D site in France
.Ericsson to establish 5G R&D site in France
IQ-Analog technology enables high-performance NXP 5G SoCs
.IQ-Analog technology enables high-performance NXP 5G SoCs
Skyworks cellular-based modules drive 5G massive IoT applications
.Skyworks cellular-based modules drive 5G massive IoT applications
Apple purchases startup developing edge AI technology
.Apple purchases startup developing edge AI technology
Iridium verified to provide GMDSS service
.Iridium verified to provide GMDSS service
.

MWEE Technology

100-GHz front-end modules using III-V and III-N devices on Si
.100-GHz front-end modules using III-V and III-N devices on Si
Next-generation Bluetooth LE Audio codec IP
.Next-generation Bluetooth LE Audio codec IP
Researchers develop mobile quantum satellite ground station
.Researchers develop mobile quantum satellite ground station

MWEE Products

Open-source software tool for signal integrity
.Open-source software tool for signal integrity
Free open-source cybersecurity tool mimics a hacker'
.Free open-source cybersecurity tool mimics a hacker'
Cost-effective printed RFIDs target UHF applications
.Cost-effective printed RFIDs target UHF applications
High efficiency 500-W LDMOS transistor oprerates in the 433 MHz band
.High efficiency 500-W LDMOS transistor oprerates in the 433 MHz band
Raspberry Pi gets advanced voice codec capability
.Raspberry Pi gets advanced voice codec capability

Technical Papers

Software Defined Radio Handbook
.Software Defined Radio Handbook
Radar congestion study
.Radar congestion study
Consolidating RF Flow for High-Frequency Product Design
.Consolidating RF Flow for High-Frequency Product Design
Intelligent time-synchronous dynamic hopping system propels IoT paybacks
.Intelligent time-synchronous dynamic hopping system propels IoT paybacks
Cloud Migration: How to Rehost Applications on Microsoft Azure
.Cloud Migration: How to Rehost Applications on Microsoft Azure
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement