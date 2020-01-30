This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Flex Power Modules signs Digi-Key as global distributor
Coronavirus, Wuhan and the display industry
How to improve efficiency in small batch manufacturing
Technologies to watch

Scientists promise cheap graphene as carbon capture
Finding the right fit for automation
A2B and Ethernet in Automotive Applications: What, When, and How
SoM is built around multi-core RISC-V SoC FPGA
Reference kit eases LoRa-based asset tracking
Smart2Zero

Terahertz detection on a chip closer to reality
IoT Community, IEEE team to speed global industrial IoT adoption
Satellite cloud-based IoT service offers global coverage
Events

MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
Automotive Top News

Auto slump causes Bosch profits to collapse
BorgWarner swallows Delphi Technologies
Automotive cybersecurity begins with secure ASIC, FPGA and SoC hardware
For V2X, Ford relies on the cloud
Online platform automates software integration for networked vehicle architectures
Automotive Products

Metallized polypropylene film caps offer high power density for EV applications
Low-standby-current real-time clock chips target infotainment
Space-saving flip-chip technology arrives at automotive PMICs
FPGA development tool gets Functional Safety certification
Industry’s first flip-type MLCCs in 0510 form factor for automotive applications
Technical Papers

How a Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensor Works
How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
Software Defined Radio Handbook
Micron DDR5 SDRAM: New features
