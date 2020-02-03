This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Smartphones and the circular economy
Microchip and Arrow join forces on Edge IoT security
Crank Software and NXP partners on embedded GUI design
Technologies to watch

Encapsulation technique enables super-thin semiconductors
Proprietary long-distance wireless communication
Smart tech

GM introduces all-electric Hummer 'super truck'
Mixed-reality collaboration platform looks to 'future of work'
“Connected Cloud” IoT design challenge
Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
Power news

Power Integrations holds its breath on coronavirus
Silicon battery start-up raises $18m
Windfarm boost for power manufacturing in Leeds and Scarborough
Power tech to watch

Radiative cell generates power at night
First radiation hardened single chip LDO for satellite power
Power products

Single chip 5W wireless power receiver for WPC and Qi
30kW auto-ranging supply adds energy-recovering DC load
First flip-type 0510 MLCC capacitors for automotive applications
Technical Papers

Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
