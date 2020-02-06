This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Infineon: Weak automotive business, but positive outlook
High-power photonics from UV to mid-infrared
DesignSpark ‘Power Technology Hub’ launches
Products

Design partitioning front-end tool accelerates FPGA-based prototyping
Rugged blade processor built around dual Xeon Cascade Lake-SP
MicroSD card is only 1.15mm thick
Snap action anti-vandal switch rated up to 15A
Electrode design promises longer-lasting, more powerful batteries
Quantum switch turns metals into insulators
Events

MWC Barcelona - 24th-27th Feb 2020 - Barcelona
Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
Automotive top news

Automotive industry to massively expand investments in smart factories
After eyes, cars get ears for the environment
Safety function prevents unwanted acceleration
More automotive news

ADI, Jungo join forces for interior monitoring solutions
Telefónica, Dekra open 5G connected driving test centre
Products

ON Semi rolls automotive LED drivers, current controllers
Solid-state lidar laser module excels through a compact design
Goniophotometer assesses automotive lighting
IR laser targets short-range Lidars
Technical Papers

Computer vision developers survey
Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
Advanced Visualization Techniques for Industry 4.0
