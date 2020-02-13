This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
February 13, 2020
 
 

Top News

MWC cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Schurter signs TTI as EMEA distributor
Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business
100 –10,000 VDC Output Miniature DC-DC Converters
Pico Electronics offers over 250 standard model high reliability DC-DC Converters. 4W to 10W Series. Surface Mount/Plug-In. Isolated Outputs/Proportional V In & V Out. Modules for rugged environments.

Markets and Technologies

SiPearl gets €6.2m from Europe to work on exascale supercomputer
Coronavirus fears: a boost for industrial AR tools
Common European standards for the Hyperloop
Smart2Zero

Rocket engine comes out of the printer
AR smart glasses to merge with AI, computer vision to ID images
Additive manufacturing alliance aims to advance testing methods
Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
Light + Building 2020 - 8th-13th March 2020 - Frankfurt
Power Management Solutions

11 ways to protect your power path
Automotive Top News

Consortium tests satellite-based merging in traffic
Fraunhofer IPMS develops TSN IP core family for ADAS use
Lexus brings digital exterior mirrors to Europe
Elmos, Cemm Thome join ISELED alliance
International OEM picks Autotalks V2X chipset for series production in China
Automotive Products

ST speeds automotive electronics development with integrated toolset
Automated testing for automotive Ethernet
Eye-safe wide-angle diffuser targets lidar applications
Intelligent Power Devices add standalone system protection
100V MLCC smoothes automotive power lines
Technical Papers

AI today, AI tomorrow
Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
