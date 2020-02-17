This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Brexit’s benefits: a catalyst to change?
UltraSoC teams to monitor chips 'from fab to field'
Embedded World will take place as planned, organizer says
Kirigami-laden soft robot gets AI-driven proprioception
PCIe controller soft IP is configurable and scalable
Septentrio web shop for multi-frequency GNSS receivers
Aerospace software startup sets sights on space ecosystem
Beyond smartphones, 5G chipsets to see boost from emerging applications
Honeywell, Nexceris team to enhance safety of Li-ion battery systems
Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
TI integrates transformer into DC-DC converter in chip package
Blended electric truck uses batteries and hydrogen for 600 mile range
Renesas taps Austrian developer for NFC tech
Custom SOIC 16W package for power dense electric vehicles and solar designs
Boost for room temperature thermocell performance
Researchers 'unwind' lithium ion battery in operation
Thermal baseplate targets DC-DC converter for telecoms designs
100V 1005 MLCC smoothes automotive power lines
Integrated 38V synchronous DC-DC converter targets smart industrial designs
Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
Designing for the IoT as Intelligence Moves to the Edge
