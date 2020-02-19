This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS and Sensors
February 19, 2020
 
 

Top News

Renesas turns to Swiss startup for ultrawideband
.Renesas turns to Swiss startup for ultrawideband
World’s first in-flight connectivity standard: Seamless Release 1.0
.World’s first in-flight connectivity standard: Seamless Release 1.0
Scientists unlock low-cost material to shape light for industry
.Scientists unlock low-cost material to shape light for industry
sponsored news

Save time & money with off-the-shelf high-reliability cable assemblies.
Ready-to-use 1.25mm pitch Gecko-SL Cable Assemblies in standard cable lengths and fully backpotted for additional strain relief.

Technologies to watch

Closing the Memory Gap: Can Advanced Fab and Packaging Finally Realize In-Memory Processing?
.Closing the Memory Gap: Can Advanced Fab and Packaging Finally Realize In-Memory Processing?
Renesas recruits Austria's Panthronics to help with wireless
.Renesas recruits Austria's Panthronics to help with wireless
Infrared camera market headed towards USD 10 billion in 2026
.Infrared camera market headed towards USD 10 billion in 2026

Smart2Zero

Challenging AI chatbots
.Challenging AI chatbots
Earth's atmosphere as a global sensor
.Earth's atmosphere as a global sensor

Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
.Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
.MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
.DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
 
 
sponsored news

Avnet and Maxim are offering a free sample kit containing analog parts from 20 different categories.
Enter today for your chance to win the kit ►

News from eeNews Analog

US considers taking control of global chip exports
.US considers taking control of global chip exports
Here comes Alif Semiconductor with $70 million
.Here comes Alif Semiconductor with $70 million
ISSCC: Leti reports 96-core chiplet computer
.ISSCC: Leti reports 96-core chiplet computer
Samsung wins (some) 5nm business from Qualcomm
.Samsung wins (some) 5nm business from Qualcomm
.

Markets & Technologies

Bosch preps next-generation smartglasses platform
.Bosch preps next-generation smartglasses platform
OLED manufacturing firm makes big job cuts
.OLED manufacturing firm makes big job cuts
Chinese foundry is shipping 14nm FinFET circuits
.Chinese foundry is shipping 14nm FinFET circuits

Products

Eta ships AI processor for sensor applications
.Eta ships AI processor for sensor applications
2Mpixel image sensors now produced on 12” wafers
.2Mpixel image sensors now produced on 12” wafers
64Mpixel sensor has a 0.8 micron pixel size
.64Mpixel sensor has a 0.8 micron pixel size
Small linear thermistors with 50% higher accuracy
.Small linear thermistors with 50% higher accuracy

Technical Papers

Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
.Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
Advanced Visualization Techniques for Industry 4.0
.Advanced Visualization Techniques for Industry 4.0
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement