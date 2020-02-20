This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
February 20, 2020

Top News

Stacked event-based vision sensor boasts highest HDR
Quantum IC leverages Qdots on CMOS chip
World’s first in-flight connectivity standard: Seamless Release 1.0
Technologies to watch

Ambient humidity energy harvesters could compete with solar cells
2D materials promise ultra-efficient neuromorphic computing
Scientists unlock low-cost material to shape light for industry
Smart2Zero

IoT security method uses power regulators in MCUs
Cloud-native in-memory computing platform expands funding
Safe and secure wireless power solutions
Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
Top Automotive News

Hydrogen propulsion is gaining ground (albeit slowly)
Polestar develops personalized, learning vehicle HMI
5G enables 'unplugged' robot action in Audi’s production lab
Research project to strengthen confidence in automated systems
AdaCore toolchain gets ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 qualification
Automotive products

C2A gives Autosar Basic users more control over security
Compact shunt resistors cover wide temperature range
Lauterbach, Vector roll timing analysis for multicore Autosar systems
Battery management chip increases range, reliability of electric cars
Power resistors slash BOM in EVs
Technical Papers

AI today, AI tomorrow
Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
Software Defined Radio Handbook
