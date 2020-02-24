This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Anti-counterfeit cryptographic tag operates battery-free
Low-power variable speed drives are decentralized
MRAM could store data in nanoseconds
Computer-on-Module targets HPC applications
Next-gen facial recognition senses live skin
Dialog Semi expands into IIoT with Adesto acquisition
Clean energy microreactor generates power from used nuclear fuel
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
11 ways to protect your power path
Porsche designs fast charger for 7MW park in Leipzig
ST looks to TSMC for its third GaN technology
€2.2m boost for green 420kV high voltage circuit breaker
Anatomy of a secure power management design
3D printed nozzle has multiple jets for cooling system
Billion dollar supercomputer boost for UK power predictions
e2v uses GaN Systems tech for 100V HEMT
High peak load power supply for medical laser systems
DC-DC converter in LGA footprint adds 36V input
How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
Groq rocks neural networks
