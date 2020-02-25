This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
February 25, 2020
 
 

Top News

24nm pitch lines with single exposure EUV lithography
Virtual exhibition booths flourish with show cancellations
EU-funded project promises unhackable quantum encryption
Electroceutics: microimplants in place of pharmaceuticals
Imperas collaborates with Mentor on RISC-V core design verification
Products

Multiport configured firewall maximize production network uptime
Tracealyzer 4.4 now with support for Embedded Linux
Rapid prototyping data acquisition platforms sport low-power FPGA
1Gbit on a single OctalNAND Flash chip
1Gbit on a single OctalNAND Flash chip
Smart2Zero News

Intel unveils details of cryogenic quantum computing control chip
Next-gen facial recognition senses live skin
Clean energy microreactor generates power from used nuclear fuel
MOSFET protects wireless earphones while recharging
Events

Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
MWEE Technology

Altran and 5TONIC collaborate on 5G automotive and edge computing
First mm-scale wireless transceiver for smart pills
SCF details automation for 5G small cell networks
Future smartphones could aid diagnostics, detect infection
MWEE News

Qorvo closes acquisition of Decawave for UWB technology
Etisalat to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G OpenRAN
ZTE releases SuperDSS for Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing
Renesas and 3db Access to collaborate on secure UWB
MWEE Products

Wi-Fi 6 product line includes 5x5 MIMO devices
RF detector operates covers 200 kHz to 1500 MHz band
Rice-grain size multiband antenna for 5G and cellular IoT
Next generation test for Bluetooth Low Energy
E-band transceiver module targets carrier grade mobile backhaul
Technical Papers

The IoT business index
AI today, AI tomorrow
Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
3 Steps to Characterize RF Devices
Software Defined Radio Handbook
