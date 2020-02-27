This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Embedded World defies the coronavirus
Coronavirus takes 5-week toll on product shipments, says IPC
Virtual exhibition booths flourish with show cancellations
Technologies to watch

Automotive multi-touch display comes with programmable textures and haptics
An IoT router platform for telecom operators
Avnet Integrated expands SMARC 2.0 portfolio
Smart2Zero

MIT announces its 10 breakthrough technologies of 2020
Microsoft Azure IoT security platform now generally available
Next-gen facial recognition senses live skin
In-depth

IGBT & SiC Gate Driver Fundamentals
Automotive Top News

Infineon details perspectives for Aurix family, Cypress takeover
BMW cranks up electric car drive production in Germany
Porsche acquires stake in audio software company DSP Concepts
Hyundai, Kia connect transmission to environmental sensors
Technology aims at preventing "dooring" accidents
Automotive Products

Test suite allows TC8 validation of automotive TCP/IP stacks
Fast chips double lidar processing capacity
Back-biased GMR speed & direction sensor targets automotive transmissions
Lynx extends LynxSecure ecosystem
PikeOS 5.0 simplifies development and certification of safety-critical systems
Technical Papers

The IoT business index
AI today, AI tomorrow
