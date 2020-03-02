This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power
March 02, 2020
 
 

Top News

AI and machine learning gets into software test automation
Isotropic 3D antennas target AR/VR and motion capture
Thin-film tandem solar cells now as efficient as silicon offerings
Technologies to watch

Virtual smart sensors outperform hardware presence-detection
OLED stretches two-dimensionally on strain relief substrate
Smart tech

Autonomous building sustainability solution targets energy consumption
Smart CT image-reading system speeds coronavirus diagnosis
Solar lighting leverages new hybrid charging technology
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
PCIM Europe, 5th-7th May 2020 - Nuremberg
Power tech

11 ways to protect your power path
Power news

Sumitomo backs UK cryobattery developer in $46m deal
Kulr teams with NASA on lithium ion battery safety in space
esVolta raises $140m for utility-scale battery storage
Power tech to watch

Research shows how microgrids improve network stability
Model challenges growth in data centre energy use
EM solver speeds power design in chips
Power products

Three cooling variants for 100W edge servers
Two controllers simplify USB-C PD3.0 designs
18V synchronous buck converter targets consumer point of load designs
Technical Papers

Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
