This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Weekly automotive feature
March 05, 2020
 
 

Top News

ST to take over majority of GaN company Exagan 
.ST to take over majority of GaN company Exagan 
Imec and CST Global join forces on hybrid integrated InP light sources
.Imec and CST Global join forces on hybrid integrated InP light sources
Anglia Live website gets upgrade, increased e-commerce flexibility
.Anglia Live website gets upgrade, increased e-commerce flexibility
MoSys strikes global distribution agreement with Digi-Key
.MoSys strikes global distribution agreement with Digi-Key

Technologies to watch

Soft magnetic skin deforms, provides localized force sensing
.Soft magnetic skin deforms, provides localized force sensing
Bio-inspired arrayed camera is only 740μm thick
.Bio-inspired arrayed camera is only 740μm thick
Printed photodiodes enable filter-less visible light communications
.Printed photodiodes enable filter-less visible light communications
sponsored news

Keystone Locking, Low Profile Coin Cell Retainer
Locking flange SMT/THM retainers ensure low contact resistance while securing 1220,1632 & 2032 coin cells in severe shock & vibration environments.

Smart2Zero

NASA's Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge moves forward
.NASA's Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge moves forward
AI recognition platform mass screens for fever, masks
.AI recognition platform mass screens for fever, masks
Strong adoption of AI within IoT ecosystem, reveals Farnell survey
.Strong adoption of AI within IoT ecosystem, reveals Farnell survey

Events

DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
.DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
.MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
.Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose

Power Resource

11 ways to protect your power path
.11 ways to protect your power path
 
 

Automotive Top News

E-cars store excess wind energy, save CO2
.E-cars store excess wind energy, save CO2
Available computing power for vehicle processors rising steeply
.Available computing power for vehicle processors rising steeply
RTI joins autonomous driving industry group
.RTI joins autonomous driving industry group
[Alt-Text]
.

More Automotive News

Research project aims at development process for autonomous e-cars
.Research project aims at development process for autonomous e-cars
Wireless EV charging demonstrated in combination with autonomous parking
. Wireless EV charging demonstrated in combination with autonomous parking

Products

n-channel power MOSFET shines with low on-state resistance
.n-channel power MOSFET shines with low on-state resistance
Coreless current sensor enables smaller, cheaper, lightweight xEV inverters
.Coreless current sensor enables smaller, cheaper, lightweight xEV inverters
Vehicle display slashes development costs for OEMs
.Vehicle display slashes development costs for OEMs
Heading GPS/GNSS receiver, all integrated
.Heading GPS/GNSS receiver, all integrated
Digital isolator withstands temperatures up to 150°C in HEV/EV systems
. Digital isolator withstands temperatures up to 150°C in HEV/EV systems

Technical Papers

Datasheet of GateMate FPGA
.Datasheet of GateMate FPGA
AI today, AI tomorrow
.AI today, AI tomorrow
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement