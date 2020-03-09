This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power
March 09, 2020
 
 

Top News

Virtual exhibition booths flourish with show cancellations
.Virtual exhibition booths flourish with show cancellations
Silicon photonic engine supports ML/AI workloads
.Silicon photonic engine supports ML/AI workloads

Technologies to watch

Server on a pole drives IoT processing to the network edge
.Server on a pole drives IoT processing to the network edge
High power and frequency chip terminations only 1.016x1.016x0.381mm
.High power and frequency chip terminations only 1.016x1.016x0.381mm

Smart tech

Open-source nuclear reactor blueprint aims to streamline plant design
.Open-source nuclear reactor blueprint aims to streamline plant design
MIT robots learn from observing humans
.MIT robots learn from observing humans
All-in-one weather sensor collects over 20 environmental measurements
.All-in-one weather sensor collects over 20 environmental measurements

Events

DATE 2020 - VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
.DATE 2020 - VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich

Power design

Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
.Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
 
 

Power news

GaN pioneer Transphorm goes public in reverse merger
.GaN pioneer Transphorm goes public in reverse merger
€150m deal for two 225kV submarine cable systems
.€150m deal for two 225kV submarine cable systems
ST looks to ExaGan for yet more GaN technology
.ST looks to ExaGan for yet more GaN technology
sponsored news

5X the density of competing isolated-regulated converters
Vicor DCM™ DC-DC Converter Modules achieve industry-leading thermal and electrical performance with power densities five times greater than competing DC-DC converters. Request a free evaluation board today.
Click to find out more!

[Alt-Text]
.

Power tech to watch

Low cost tandem perovskite solar cell tops 27 per cent efficiency
.Low cost tandem perovskite solar cell tops 27 per cent efficiency
Nexperia, Ricardo team on GaN inverter demonstrator
.Nexperia, Ricardo team on GaN inverter demonstrator
High temperature nanorelay for memory in power systems
.High temperature nanorelay for memory in power systems

Power products

Quicklogic taps European developer for low power machine learning board
.Quicklogic taps European developer for low power machine learning board
60V ZVS regulator operates down to -55°C
.60V ZVS regulator operates down to -55°C
Three cooling variants for 100W edge servers
.Three cooling variants for 100W edge servers

Technical Papers

The Economist IoT Business index 2020
.The Economist IoT Business index 2020
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement