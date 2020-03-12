This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Weekly automotive feature
March 12, 2020
 
 

Top News

Europe aims for open source exascale supercomputers
.Europe aims for open source exascale supercomputers
OptoASIC switch system supports 25.6Tbps
.OptoASIC switch system supports 25.6Tbps
[Alt-Text]
Chinese foundry offers VCSEL arrays, optical comms ICs
.Chinese foundry offers VCSEL arrays, optical comms ICs

Technologies to watch

Bottom up approach yields atomic-thin FinFETs
.Bottom up approach yields atomic-thin FinFETs
Haptics is ready for standardization
.Haptics is ready for standardization
Thin transparent and stretchable nanogenerator outputs up to 8W/m2
.Thin transparent and stretchable nanogenerator outputs up to 8W/m2
sponsored news

Gecko-SL 1.25 mm pitch cable assemblies for a convenient and tested cable solution. Eliminates the need for tooling, training and testing required with in-house construction.

Smart2Zero

Autonomous AI solution for chip design inspired by AlphaZero
.Autonomous AI solution for chip design inspired by AlphaZero
3D printing enables motor with highest power density
.3D printing enables motor with highest power density
Smart photovoltaic power systems: 10 Trends for 2025
.Smart photovoltaic power systems: 10 Trends for 2025
LIDAR Perception Challenges
.LIDAR Perception Challenges

Events

DATE 2020 - VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
.DATE 2020 - VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
PCIM Europe, 5th-7th May 2020 - Nuremberg
.PCIM Europe, 5th-7th May 2020 - Nuremberg
Energy Storage Innovations - 13th-14th May 2020 - Berlin
.Energy Storage Innovations - 13th-14th May 2020 - Berlin
 
 

Top Automotive News

Europe is becoming the world’s hotspot of e-mobility, says McKinsey
.Europe is becoming the world’s hotspot of e-mobility, says McKinsey
Secure virtual car key opens up new usage models
.Secure virtual car key opens up new usage models
Toyota develops exact high-resolution maps for automated driving
.Toyota develops exact high-resolution maps for automated driving
C-V2X platform reaches milestone on way to series production
.C-V2X platform reaches milestone on way to series production
Wolong, ZF launch JV for electric traction motors
.Wolong, ZF launch JV for electric traction motors
.

Products

„World Headlight“ reduces number of country-specific variants
.„World Headlight“ reduces number of country-specific variants
Time-of-flight imager for object and gesture recognition in cars
.Time-of-flight imager for object and gesture recognition in cars
Wheel speed simulator comes with extended functionality
.Wheel speed simulator comes with extended functionality
Testing automotive radar with multiple targets
.Testing automotive radar with multiple targets
3-Phase SiC Intelligent Power Module for electric cars
.3-Phase SiC Intelligent Power Module for electric cars

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

The comprehensive guide to AIOps
.The comprehensive guide to AIOps
Datasheet of GateMate FPGA
.Datasheet of GateMate FPGA
The Economist IoT Business index 2020
.The Economist IoT Business index 2020
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement