Power
Top News

62% of manufacturers anticipate sales to be down for the year
Thermal camera delivers instant fever alarms
A 7x7mm MCU for cost-sensitive and power-conscious smart connected devices
Technologies to watch

AI-based soft switching cuts losses by 90%
Printed electronics expect steep growth in 2020
Smart tech

5G, AI chip manufacturing to spur semiconductor test volumes, demands
Silicon Labs to acquire Redpine Signals' connectivity business
Events

PCIM Europe 2020 POSTPONED - Nuremberg
ISS Europe – POSTPONED - Brussels
MedTech Summit - POSTPONED 2020 - Nuremberg
Power design

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
Power news

Survey says EV biggest growth area for UK electronics
Pareto analysis of GaN cost savings in the data centre
Battery safety test deal with leading Asian car maker
Power tech to watch

EV solid state battery protoype pouch cell allows 800km range
Room-temperature interface improves gallium nitride cooling
Separator uses carbon nanotubes to boost battery safety
New power products

750V GaN swiches target 55W power delivery designs
15W and 20W DIN rail supplies for industrial and IT designs
Stackable 40A DC-DC converter targets high-current FPGAs and processors
Technical Papers


Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
