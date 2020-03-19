This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

AMPERE project to deliver energy-efficient parallel computing
Ventilator projects aim to tackle Coronavirus outbreak
Ultra-thin flat lens has extreme depth of focus
Cadence’s digital full flow promises up to 3X faster throughput, better results
sponsored news

Battery life is IoT device life
Battery life is one of the most important considerations for IoT devices. An optimized battery is a huge differentiator and gives device manufacturers a competitive advantage. Explore this eBook to discover the steps you can take to optimize the battery life in your IoT devices. Download eBook

Technologies to watch

Black and white e-paper displays from 1.44 to 12.2” now at DigiKey
Avnet Abacus adds Molex BittWare product portfolio
Sysgo and CoreAVI partners on next gen safety critical graphics
Smart2Zero

Smart health light fixture can safely kill up to 90% of viruses
Flight automation system enables anyone to fly
Hearables can be configured, personalized via app store
Events

PCIM Europe 2020 POSTPONED - Nuremberg
LOPEC Conference 2020 - CANCELLED
Sensor + Test 2019, 25th-27th June 2020 - Nuremberg
Automotive Top News

Covid-19 brings car production in Europe to a halt
Lidar technology market is facing shakeout, study says
Faurecia joins eSync Alliance
Continental brings 3D display to a series car
BMW introduces "ecological geofencing" for hybrid vehicles
Automotive Products

Autotalks eyes at WiFi connectivity with new chipset
Argus, NXP jointly strengthen cybersecurity of cars
Automotive switch targets HMI applications
SiC driver sees automotive qualification
Gateway platform handles gigabit connectivity in the car
Technical Papers


A guide to choosing sensor technologies for gas and flame detection and analysis
The comprehensive guide to AIOps
Datasheet of GateMate FPGA
