Weekly automotive feature
March 26, 2020
 
 

Top News

CMOS-compatible tensile-strained GeSn disk supports continuous lasing
Simple ventilator is easy and inexpensive to build
Avnet to distribute Mipsology’s FPGA deep learning acceleration software
Technologies to watch

Record efficiency achieved in GaN high-frequency transistors
Augmented reality framework enables multi-vendor ecosystems
Multi-Master RAM Content Protection
Smart2Zero

Miniature solar cell startup readies for large-scale production
Small, affordable gyroscope for navigating without GPS
Intel neuromorphic research system reaches 100 million neurons
Air taxi startup raises $240 millions
Events

MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit - 22-24 June - Grenoble
Crypto Valley Conference - 24th-26th June 2020 - Lucerne
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
Automotive top news

Toyota, NTT business alliance targets smart cities
Automotive lidar sensor market promises double-digit CAGR, study says
Daimler replaces rearview mirrors on its trucks with camera
Coronavirus: Schaeffler suspends guidance for 2020
Toyota develops fuel cell truck with Hino
Products

Comprehensive development and test solution for EV charging technologies
6-channel router and data logger for CAN / CAN FD is programmable
NXP Infotainment processors, now in distribution
Copper alloy enables efficient cooling of IGBT modules
Vehicle camera power chip has ASIL-grade
Technical Papers


Test of Complex Autonomous Vehicle Designs
A guide to choosing sensor technologies for gas and flame detection and analysis
The comprehensive guide to AIOps
The Economist IoT Business index 2020
