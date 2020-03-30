This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power
March 30, 2020
 
 

Top News

Ventilator technology takes centre stage
OneWeb teeters on the brink
Surge in online orders boosts warehouse robots industry, finds study
Technologies to watch

Backers needed to mass-produce smartphone-based Covid-19 test
DDR4-3200 DRAM module lineup optimized for edge computing
Segger to support SiFive Insight debug/trace platform
Smart tech

AI tool contribution augments TensorFlow 'sparse matrix' capabilities
Biology-gated transistors available for handheld COVID-19 test designs
LoRaWAN wireless accelerometer with edge computing
Power design

Fundamentals of MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers
Power news

Electric aircraft maker raises $240m
ION Energy teams for battery management in electric excavator
£30m for UK power technology development network
Power tech to watch

€11m for Munich battery digital twin startup
Design kit dramatically reduces PMIC power and die size
Titanium potassium-ion battery cathode has high potential
Power products

Two pin D²PAK packaging for SiC diodes
Machine learning slashes battery fast charging scheme development time
Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19
Test of Complex Autonomous Vehicle Designs
