Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
March 31, 2020
 
 

Top News

Anglia COVID task force prioritizes design support for ventilators
Coronavirus quashes panel price rally
UK Ventilator Challenge to start production of 10,000 units
Five minute Coronavirus test gets fast track US exemption
Ventilator technology takes centre stage
Products

RFID inlays and tags for returnable transport items
Flexible camera concept for line scan, matrix and 3D cameras
FeedThrough connectors targets medical equipment
Four-channel 1.25 GHz D/A converter targets waveform generation
Full design support for Microchip’s IoT products
Smart2Zero News

BMW shows fuel cell powertrain for SUV
Carbon nanotube ethylene sensor could help reduce food waste
Automated body temp scanning system for location entrances
Autonomous vehicle services market to cross $200B by 2030, says study
AI tool contribution augments TensorFlow 'sparse matrix' capabilities
Events

Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
MWEE News

OneWeb on the brink, files for bankruptcy protection in US
Nokia completes acquisition of silicon photonics startup
Commercial 5G services continue to expand in 40 countries
AUTOCRYPT joins 5GAA as an ITS security expert
Airspan and Altiostar to commercialize 4G/5G Open vRAN
MWEE Technology

Researchers need backers to mass produce smartphone-based Covid-19 test
GaN high-frequency transistors achieve record efficiency
ZTE and China Telecom deploy first 400G OTN cluster commercial trial
Terahertz accelerator for electron beams in tiny footprint
Low energy UWB transceivers for megabit per second streaming
MWEE Products

Wireless accelerometer boasts LoRaWAN and edge computing
Lower-end nRF52 series get advanced multiprotocol support
V2X evaluation kit passes dual-band Wi-Fi pre-certification
Rohde & Schwarz expands test for 5G base stations
Technical Papers


Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications
The comprehensive guide to AIOps
Cable assemblies : determining a reliable and cost-effective approach
