April 02, 2020
 
 

Top News

u-blox to acquire IoT Communication-as-a-Service provider Thingstream
OneSpin expands online resources for remote design verification

Swedish ventilator maker delays AGM
Technologies to watch

Soft, rubbery brain implants out of the 3D printer
Autonomous vehicles precision navigation solution at a USD 150 price tag
UV-laden disinfection robots to clean up hospitals
Smart2Zero

Smart thermometer maker: 'Health Weather' map shows fewer US fevers
Free quantum computing cloud access for COVID-19 response
'Covid-19 BLE wristband' tracks affected individuals
Power Resource

How to design multi-kW DC/DC converters for electric vehicles (EVs)
.How to design multi-kW DC/DC converters for electric vehicles (EVs)
 
 

Automotive Top Business News

Volvo to split up software company Zenuity
TTTech Auto launches development center in Madrid
Continental radically slashes forecast
Automotive Technology

Blockchain ensures transparency along BMW’s supply chain
Design software heralds new approach to transmission design
BMW surprises with fuel cell powertrain concept
Products

Automated testing of security properties of vehicles
650V MOSFETs with high efficiency target next-gen electric vehicles
MEMS lidar detects vehicles and pedestrians
Safety focus for EV battery pack
Automotive oscilloscopes unchain lab and workshop tests
Technical Papers


Selecting an Approach to Build Flexible, Cost-Effective ECU Production Test Systems
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
Test of Complex Autonomous Vehicle Designs
