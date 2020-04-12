This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power
Top News

Siemens opens 3D printing network to medical equipment makers
€11m 5G project boost for manufacturing
Vertical farm accelerates rollout for Covid-19 crisis
Ventilator makers detail shipments to meet Covid-19 outbreak
Technologies to watch

Quantum dots: progress, challenges and future in LED lighting
IR domed LEDs deliver up to 5.0A pulsed radiant power over 50°
Stock level monitoring system built around ToF sensors
Smart tech

Superconductor IC spinoff eyes 'fully digital' quantum computing
Open source barcode scanner design uses UV light to disinfect packages
Events

PCIM Europe 2020 POSTPONED - Nuremberg
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit - POSTPONED 21-23 Sept - Grenoble
Power tech

IGBT & SiC Gate Driver Fundamentals
Power news

Zinc flow battery startup eyes Europe
World's largest cable maker to use IBM cloud
$6m funding for Israeli 3D battery material firm
Power tech to watch

Flip chip gate driver package boosts power density
Power boost with porous GaN
Battery health sees 10x boost from AI
Power products

SIMO power management IC halves footprint
New 1mm thick form factor for aluminium electrolytic capacitor
Transphorm, Microchip team for 4kW GaN AC-DC evaluation board
Technical Papers


Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
Selecting an Approach to Build Flexible, Cost-Effective ECU Production Test Systems
