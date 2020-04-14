This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
April 14, 2020
 
 

Top News

How and why standardization will benefit the e-textile industry
.How and why standardization will benefit the e-textile industry
Price and availability assistant facilitates quotes and purchase
.Price and availability assistant facilitates quotes and purchase
Megawatt-scale fuel cell system could power large ships
.Megawatt-scale fuel cell system could power large ships
[Alt-Text]
Ultra-sensitive perovskite-based X-ray detector is self-powered
.Ultra-sensitive perovskite-based X-ray detector is self-powered

Products

Isolation transformers target medical applications
.Isolation transformers target medical applications
Epoxy with high elongation is non-cytotoxic
.Epoxy with high elongation is non-cytotoxic
eFPGA-based edge AI inference co-processor gets benchmarked
.eFPGA-based edge AI inference co-processor gets benchmarked
IR domed LEDs deliver up to 5.0A pulsed radiant power over 50°
.IR domed LEDs deliver up to 5.0A pulsed radiant power over 50°
sponsored news

Battery life is IoT device life
Battery life is one of the most important considerations for IoT devices. An optimized battery is a huge differentiator and gives device manufacturers a competitive advantage. Explore this eBook to discover the steps you can take to optimize the battery life in your IoT devices. Download eBook

Smart2Zero News

Open COVID pledge aims to free IP to fight pandemic
.Open COVID pledge aims to free IP to fight pandemic
New IoT botnet 'puts others to shame'
.New IoT botnet 'puts others to shame'
Superconductor IC spinoff eyes 'fully digital' quantum computing
.Superconductor IC spinoff eyes 'fully digital' quantum computing
Robot kitchen assistant startup opens investment to the masses
.Robot kitchen assistant startup opens investment to the masses

Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
.Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
 
 

MWEE News

OPPO to license cellular patents to the IoT industry
.OPPO to license cellular patents to the IoT industry
Enea signs multi-year 5G contract
.Enea signs multi-year 5G contract
Glassbox raises $40 million for mobile app platform
.Glassbox raises $40 million for mobile app platform
Fake news reports link 5G to coronavirus
.Fake news reports link 5G to coronavirus
.

MWEE Technology

Mobile apps could help control coronavirus transmission
.Mobile apps could help control coronavirus transmission
5G functional API to enable 5G RAN/small-cell vendor ecosystem
.5G functional API to enable 5G RAN/small-cell vendor ecosystem
Digital radio chip maker adds Covid-19 links
.Digital radio chip maker adds Covid-19 links
Commercial 5G services continue to expand in 40 countries
.Commercial 5G services continue to expand in 40 countries

MWEE Products

O-RAN fronthaul IP for both the DU and RU 7-2x split options
.O-RAN fronthaul IP for both the DU and RU 7-2x split options
Automated radio test sets support Kenwood Viking radios
.Automated radio test sets support Kenwood Viking radios
Satellite antennas meet strict international non-interference rules
.Satellite antennas meet strict international non-interference rules
Cloud-based open RAN automation platform
.Cloud-based open RAN automation platform
SDR enables reliable low-latency V2X, IIoT
.SDR enables reliable low-latency V2X, IIoT

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Putting FPGAs to work in software radio systems 12th edition
.Putting FPGAs to work in software radio systems 12th edition
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
.Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications
.Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications
Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19
.Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19
Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
.Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement