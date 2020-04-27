This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power
April 27, 2020
 
 

Top News

Dyson pulls out of UK ventilator production
.Dyson pulls out of UK ventilator production
Velodyne Lidar strikes deal with provider of autonomous baggage tractors
.Velodyne Lidar strikes deal with provider of autonomous baggage tractors
sponsored news

EBV and Maxim are offering a free sample kit containing analog parts from 20 different categories.
Enter today for your chance to win the kit ►

Technologies to watch

CNT-based wearable strain sensor relies on light transmittance
.CNT-based wearable strain sensor relies on light transmittance
Researchers weave sensor array into stretchable garments
.Researchers weave sensor array into stretchable garments
IoT board measures ambient temperature, humidity, air-pressure and illuminance
.IoT board measures ambient temperature, humidity, air-pressure and illuminance

Smart tech

NASA, TI team on space-themed STEM coding contest
.NASA, TI team on space-themed STEM coding contest
Diamond nanocarbon bio-FET technology joins COVID-19 fight
.Diamond nanocarbon bio-FET technology joins COVID-19 fight
PKI appliance secures digital identities in smart manufacturing
.PKI appliance secures digital identities in smart manufacturing

Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
.Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose

Power tech

Choosing the right SOA for your design: discrete FETs vs. power blocks
.Choosing the right SOA for your design: discrete FETs vs. power blocks
 
 

Power news

ABB backs smart charger development
.ABB backs smart charger development
Chip makers see Covid-19 bounce for full year
.Chip makers see Covid-19 bounce for full year
Volvo, Daimler team on €1.2bn fuel cell joint venture
.Volvo, Daimler team on €1.2bn fuel cell joint venture
.

Power tech to watch

Sweat-powered biofuel cell in e-skin drives Bluetooth
.Sweat-powered biofuel cell in e-skin drives Bluetooth
Microwaves recycle plastic as a battery anode
.Microwaves recycle plastic as a battery anode
Building the next generation of silicon solar cell in Europe
.Building the next generation of silicon solar cell in Europe

Power products

2W DC-DC converter for industrial use
.2W DC-DC converter for industrial use
Silicon MOSFET cuts footprint by a third with lowest RDS(on)
.Silicon MOSFET cuts footprint by a third with lowest RDS(on)
Laird launches next generation thermoelectric cooler
.Laird launches next generation thermoelectric cooler

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
.Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation
.Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement