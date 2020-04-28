This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
April 28, 2020
 
 

Top News

AI to boost Earth observations onboard cubesats
Dyson pulls out of UK ventilator production
Advanced EMI filters keep brush DC motors “low cost”
Researchers weave sensor array into stretchable garments
CNT-based wearable strain sensor relies on light transmittance
sponsored news

Webinar: How to Get a Better Multi-Fabric RF Design Flow
Reduce design time using a single RF design environment with integrated EM solvers and simultaneous layout editing across domains. Better understand how your design performs before manufacturing. Register now.

Products

Ultra reliable IMU sensor is accurate to 1.3°/hour
Common-mode filter integrates ESD suppression
Flanged extruded aluminium enclosure for surface mounting
Compact laser scan head operates from 24V for laser engraving
EMC line filters shielded in welded enclosure
Smart2Zero News

Low-cost CO2 sensor promises to cut energy use in buildings
PKI appliance secures digital identities in smart manufacturing
NASA, TI team on space-themed STEM coding contest
Sensor-embedded shirts monitor vital signs
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
MWEE Technology

Drones enable indoor disinfection to fight COVID-19
Sensors for stretchable garments work with a smartphone
Microwaves enable new battery technology for renewable energy
OPPO, Ericsson, and MediaTek realize 5G VoNR voice/video
Uhnder, dSpace to jointly develop radar technology
MWEE News

NXP supplies Murata with RF front-end ICs for Wi-Fi 6
Zigbee Alliance and DiiA to standardize IoT DALI-Zigbee gateways
Data-center switching market to plunge nearly 10 percent
Tenstorrent develops chip architecture for AI inference and learning
Function-as-a-Service market growing rapidly to $24 billion by 2026
MWEE Products

Low power GNSS module targets IoT, LPWAN applications
Wi-Fi 6E chipset has AdaptivMIMO for fast 6 GHz adoption
Flexible low-loss cable assembly rated to 67-GHz
I/Q data recorder enables field-to-lab tests with midrange equipment
Technical Papers


Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation
The Unpatchable Silicon: A Full Break of the Bitstream Encryption of Xilinx 7-Series FPGAs
Selecting an Approach to Build Flexible, Cost-Effective ECU Production Test Systems
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications
