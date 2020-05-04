This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power
May 04, 2020
 
 

Top News

Free RISC-V core for medical equipment projects
.Free RISC-V core for medical equipment projects
Scottish university fab boosts ventilator sensor supply
.Scottish university fab boosts ventilator sensor supply
TDI camera boasts enhanced sensitivity to low energy X-rays
.TDI camera boasts enhanced sensitivity to low energy X-rays

Technologies to watch

Precision RF attenuator kit
.Precision RF attenuator kit
Switch enables 50% more space in distribution boxes
.Switch enables 50% more space in distribution boxes
Quantum random number generators to enhance encryption of satellite data
.Quantum random number generators to enhance encryption of satellite data

Smart tech

Coronavirus field test project uses graphene sensing chip
.Coronavirus field test project uses graphene sensing chip
3D LiDAR solution helps enforce social distancing
.3D LiDAR solution helps enforce social distancing
High-accuracy IMU for autonomous guidance, navigation solutions
.High-accuracy IMU for autonomous guidance, navigation solutions

Events

PCIM moves online
.PCIM moves online

Power design

Battery Management Deep Dive Technical Training
.Battery Management Deep Dive Technical Training
 
 

Power news

Bosch backs fuel cell technology over batteries for e-mobility
.Bosch backs fuel cell technology over batteries for e-mobility
Thermal considerations in Microsoft’s Xbox Series X design
.Thermal considerations in Microsoft’s Xbox Series X design
Chinese electric car maker takes on Telsa with European tech
.Chinese electric car maker takes on Telsa with European tech
.

Power tech to watch

Solid state electrolyte for silicon battery
.Solid state electrolyte for silicon battery
US research consortium to boost perovskite solar cell commercialization
.US research consortium to boost perovskite solar cell commercialization
MRI tests sodium battery designs
.MRI tests sodium battery designs

Power products

Medical power supply maker offers free samples for Covid-19 outbreak
.Medical power supply maker offers free samples for Covid-19 outbreak
1200V molded power module family for motor drives
.1200V molded power module family for motor drives
1200V IGBT module range complete with added current ratings
.1200V IGBT module range complete with added current ratings

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
.Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
The Unpatchable Silicon: A Full Break of the Bitstream Encryption of Xilinx 7-Series FPGAs
.The Unpatchable Silicon: A Full Break of the Bitstream Encryption of Xilinx 7-Series FPGAs
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement