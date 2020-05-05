This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
May 05, 2020
 
 

Top News

Sweat-powered metabolic sensors wrap around the skin
Ventilator experience opens up Malaysian manufacturing
AI keeps an eye on road safety for fleet managers
Free RISC-V core for medical equipment projects
Products

FPC assemblies require less headroom
FPGA accelerator board targets HPC, HFT and prototyping
GPS/GNSS receiver has on-board IMU sensor for UAVs
UV C LED outputs 630mW between 250 and 300nm
SBC offers a secure low-cost entry to the IoT
Smart2Zero News

Quantum computing at room temps moves closer to reality
Stretchable Li-ion battery presents 'new paradigm' for wearables
Coronavirus field test project uses graphene sensing chip
3D LiDAR solution helps enforce social distancing
Events

PCIM moves online
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit - POSTPONED 21-23 Sept - Grenoble
MWEE News

Airtel, Sercomm launch first vRAN-based TDD small cell
Despite COVID-19 global silicon wafer area shipments edge up
World’s largest RF and microwave event to go virtual
TeraGo starts 5G fixed wireless technical trials
AI software revenue to soar by a factor of 12
MWEE Technology

Whitepaper explores the future of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6
Alliance to drive certification into the 450 MHz band
Drones enable indoor disinfection to fight COVID-19
Sensors for stretchable garments work with a smartphone
MWEE Products

Double ridge waveguide switches up to 40 GHz
Software simplifies development of 5G small cells
Low power GNSS module targets IoT, LPWAN applications
Flexible low-loss cable assembly rated to 67-GHz
Technical Papers


Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation
Putting FPGAs to work in software radio systems 12th edition
Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications
