This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power
May 18, 2020
 
 

Top News

$8m for UK CMOS quantum computing chip
.$8m for UK CMOS quantum computing chip
Connected bollard fights Covid-19
.Connected bollard fights Covid-19
Nvidia releases new GPU based on Ampere architecture
.Nvidia releases new GPU based on Ampere architecture
sponsored news

W77Q is a drop-in replacement for existing Flash devices, supporting secure boot, root-of-trust & resilience, and providing strong protection for operations like OTA updates and device authentication.

Technologies to watch

Plasmonics on silicon promising for light-based computing
.Plasmonics on silicon promising for light-based computing
9kHz to 4GHz/6GHz RF analog/vector signal generators
.9kHz to 4GHz/6GHz RF analog/vector signal generators
Increased hygiene using touchless control panels
.Increased hygiene using touchless control panels

Smart tech

DARPA AI program looks to 'break' video games
.DARPA AI program looks to 'break' video games
New metric quantifies 'naturalness' of light
.New metric quantifies 'naturalness' of light
Intelligent vision sensors have AI processing functionality
.Intelligent vision sensors have AI processing functionality

Events

PCIM moves online
.PCIM moves online
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich

Power design

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
.Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
 
 

Power news

Meyer Burger eyes European solar panel manufacturing after boardroom battle
.Meyer Burger eyes European solar panel manufacturing after boardroom battle
Custom batteries switch on Chinese ventilator donation
.Custom batteries switch on Chinese ventilator donation
Power Integrations looks beyond Covid-19
.Power Integrations looks beyond Covid-19
.

Power tech to watch

Perovskite project to combine battery-free wearable LiFi and lighting
.Perovskite project to combine battery-free wearable LiFi and lighting
Non-contact battery test uses atomic magnetometry
.Non-contact battery test uses atomic magnetometry
Self-charging stretchable fabric for wearables
.Self-charging stretchable fabric for wearables

Power products

120W external power adapter for home healthcare
.120W external power adapter for home healthcare
Fast charging cable supports 500A currrent
.Fast charging cable supports 500A currrent
48V power for higher performance AI accelerator cards
.48V power for higher performance AI accelerator cards

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
.Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
.How off-the-shelf DC/DC converters simplify ruggedized application development
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement