May 21, 2020
 
 

Top News

Reusable factory in space gets seed funding
Touch me – feel me!
Products

Sub-decimeter GNSS corrections as a service
Ceramic common mode filter puts an end to radio interference
3D profile sensors feature dual-camera single-laser design
Building an RPi desktop data center
W77Q is a drop-in replacement for existing Flash devices, supporting secure boot, root-of-trust & resilience, and providing strong protection for operations like OTA updates and device authentication.

Smart2Zero

Bacterium produces electricity, can be controlled
Microsoft announces new supercomputer, large-scale AI vision
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power Resource

Linear power for automated industrial systems
Top Automotive News

Porsche expands development centre with a light channel
Pininfarina shows demonstrator for UX developments
VisIC, ZF jointly develop GaN inverters for electric cars
More top news

Lumotive drives competitiveness of lidar sensors into a new dimension
Simulation software offers new functionalities for virtual test driving
Automotive image sensor optimized for low-light, RGB-IR operation
Products

Interface box connects vehicle networks to lab environments
Compact LED driver stabilizes exterior lighting in cold-crank situations
Miniaturized common mode choke for automotive Ethernet
Ultra compact infrared LED enables gesture control in the car interior
Technical Papers


The cybersecurity stack
Explore a Complete Power Integrity Workflow for High-Speed Digital Designs
Physics of 3D ultrasonic sensors
