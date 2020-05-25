This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power
May 25, 2020
 
 

Open source medical equipment repair database for Covid-19
Samsung expands foundry capacity with 5nm EUV line
Innovation during COVID-19: Digi-Key’s ultraviolet sanitisation tunnel
W77Q is a drop-in replacement for existing Flash devices, supporting secure boot, root-of-trust & resilience, and providing strong protection for operations like OTA updates and device authentication.

Turnkey amplified S-band radio for long-range links
Startup launches near-binary neural network accelerator
A security platform for IIoT communication
Audio processing engine is optimized for multi-core development
Scientific ML promises 'near interactive' design optimization speeds
Indoor radar used to fight COVID-19 in smart buildings
PCIM moves online
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
IGBT & SiC Gate Driver Fundamentals
Exide sells off European and Asian business, enters Chapter 11
Alpha Omega enters SiC MOSFET market
€8m commercial solid state battery project for electric vehicles
Energous, E-Ink team on wireless charging for e-paper display tags
Encryption key management boost for EV charging
Hydrogel enables controllable biobattery
Power system helps rebuild coral reef
Production starts for high density automotive MLCC
750W regulated DC-DC converter for 48V legacy support
Stacked MOSFET 3D package cuts footprint
The cybersecurity stack
Physics of 3D ultrasonic sensors
Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
