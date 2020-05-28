This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Weekly automotive feature
May 28, 2020
 
 

Top News

Wearable biosensor monitors Covid-19 patients for early deterioration
Extra eyes and ears
Intelligent road-side radar detects wild animals
Products

Cortex-M0+ 32-bit MCU draws 1.2 μA in RTC mode
MIPI 2:1 Switch offers cost-effective support for multi-camera devices
8K holographic display makes debut
sponsored news

W77Q is a drop-in replacement for existing Flash devices, supporting secure boot, root-of-trust & resilience, and providing strong protection for operations like OTA updates and device authentication.

Smat2Zero

Ultra-low-power wireless IoT solution 'hitchhikes' ambient waves
XR viewers coming to 5G smartphones in 2020
Rolls-Royce, Daimler Truck to cooperate on stationary fuel cell systems
Events

Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power Resource

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
Automotive Top News

Electrification, safety will pull automotive semi market free from Covid-19
Cirrus Logic expands into automotive market
Reports: Volkswagen struggles with software problems at ID.3
Continental joins forces with Pioneer for infotainment developments
Modular methods facilitate software development for autonomous driving
Products

SiGe rectifiers combine the best of Schottky and fast recovery diodes
NFC reader IC for digital car keys offers extended range
Production starts for high density automotive MLCC
Compact ITS-G5 module enables fast commercial V2X roll-out
CAN bus interface module enables condition-based monitoring
sponsored news

Superior SMD resistor performance in terms of accuracy, stability, reliability, and pulse load capability. The cylindrical construction provides suitable power rating and operation up to +175°C.

Technical Papers


Thermoelectric Cooling for Projection Lasers
A prominent leader in the semiconductor memory technology segment: Winbond
The cybersecurity stack
