Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
June 02, 2020
 
 

Top News

World's first 7nm chip process for automotive
Customised displays options for ‘COVID-aware’ user interfaces
Reusable wearable sensor monitors Covid-19
Photodiode operates in eye-safe 2μm band at room temperature
A bright future for efficient, connected lighting
Products

IR camera automates fever detection
Low power reference design for edge AI and video processing
150W evaluation board targets LED street lamps
Rubidium oscillator 1000x more stable than traditional OCXOs
6-DOF XYZ-axis MEMs sensor has self-test function
Smart2Zero News

High-precision metal parts from the 3D printer
COVID-19 pandemic hits IoT market - report
Microgrid solar storage project creates virtual power plant
Smart AI camera doubles as drone
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
PCIM moves online
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
MWEE Technology

Non-contact patient monitoring technologies rise with COVID-19
Belgium startup uses UWB to manage social distancing
Operators to offer XR viewers for 5G smartphones in 2020
IoT startup IP uses existing ambient RF as data carriers
Researchers achieve record data transmission distance with soliton crystal
MWEE News

OpenRoaming could create one global Wi-Fi network
Report finds 5G to accelerate IIoT deployment due to pandemic
ARM launches series of IP cores for 5G smartphones
5G infrastructure market to 'see' triple digit growth
First production car with a 5G-V2X enabled network
MWEE Products

NFC reader IC extends range of digital car keys
Software quality improved with AI machine learning tool
Digital RF step attenuators target Wi-Fi 6 applications up to 8GHz
V2X module enables fast commercial deployment
Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

A General-Purpose Scientific and Engineering Plotting Library that Includes Smith Charts
Smart Patrol Robots fight Covid-19
Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications
The cybersecurity stack
Quickly and Accurately Validate 5G NR Devices
