Top News

Satellite servers in the sky aim for global broadband
Neural network detects Covid-19 in real time by Xray
Moortec recasts in-chip thermal sensor for TSMC N5 process
Ag- and Cu-based memristor alloys on silicon as artificial synapses
Products

Configurable mixed-signal IC targets motor drive applications
Smart indicators to monitor virus specimens
Digi-Key Electronics partner with Truphone on IoT connectivity
Double-row direct connectors with crimp connection take up to 12A/320V
sponsored news

High Voltage Adjustable Output Modules
Pico Electronics offers the SAR Series DC-DC Converters: high voltage isolated to 1500VDC out, adjustable to 0VDC out, output power 3W, 1.1” x 0.8” x 0.4” ht., 12 grams, surface mount/thru-hole.

Smart2Zero

Deformable nanosilicon enables smaller sensors
UL unveils supply chain cybersecurity solution
Different fuel cell stack designs call for different cell contacting solutions
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power Resource

How to design multi-kW DC/DC converters for electric vehicles (EVs)
Automotive Top News

VW, Ford ink e-vehicle alliance
Second generation GaN takes on SiC in electric vehicles
Toyota speeds fuel cell commercialization through JV in China
Continental develops ethical rules for AI systems
More top News

MIPI Alliance completes A-PHY v1.0 interface specs
Daimler Group merges fuel cell activities in new company
sponsored news

The Omron G8NB automotive PCB relay has been designed to correspond with various automotive applications as the successor to the G8N series. It features a high applying current up to 40A at 20°C.

Products

MEMS chip supplements GPS position data
Automotive communication chips meet latest MIPI PHY specs
Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust cores certified ASIL-B/D ready
Surface mount ferrite beads suppress electromagnetic noise
Technical Papers


Understanding the performance of neuromorphic event-based vision sensors
3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
A new architecture for automotive CPUs
