This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power
June 15, 2020
 
 

Top News

NXP, TSMC team on 5nm automotive process
.NXP, TSMC team on 5nm automotive process
WiBotic secures $5.7M series A financing round
.WiBotic secures $5.7M series A financing round
Distribution trends in times of COVID-19
.Distribution trends in times of COVID-19

Technologies to watch

Metasurface lens is 1000 times thinner and lighter
.Metasurface lens is 1000 times thinner and lighter
GaN blue micro-LED breaks LiFi throughput record at 7.7Gbps
.GaN blue micro-LED breaks LiFi throughput record at 7.7Gbps
DENSO to evaluate TriEye CMOS-based SWIR camera
.DENSO to evaluate TriEye CMOS-based SWIR camera

Smart tech

AIoT startup uses electrical waveform data to predict machine health
.AIoT startup uses electrical waveform data to predict machine health
Ref design enables wearables for social distancing
.Ref design enables wearables for social distancing
Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5 combo module caters to industrial IoT
.Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5 combo module caters to industrial IoT

Events

PCIM moves online
.PCIM moves online
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

Power design

High Voltage Interactive Training Series
.High Voltage Interactive Training Series
 
 

Power news

Largest carbon capture tech deal
.Largest carbon capture tech deal
Norway joint venture for EV battery recycling
.Norway joint venture for EV battery recycling
$30m hydrogen fuelling deal for electric trucks
.$30m hydrogen fuelling deal for electric trucks
Panasonic, Span team for smart home tech
.Panasonic, Span team for smart home tech
French wireless charging startup raises €3m
.French wireless charging startup raises €3m
sponsored news

Quickly and easily deploy High-density, High-efficiency DC-DC converters
The need for scalable and high-efficiency DC-DC conversion is growing. Learn more about Vicor's isolated and non-isolated regulated DC-DC converters today.

.

Power tech to watch

Evaluating the external components for a DC-DC converter
.Evaluating the external components for a DC-DC converter
First SiGe diode avoids thermal runaway
.First SiGe diode avoids thermal runaway
SiC and graphene allow carbon capture with sunlight
.SiC and graphene allow carbon capture with sunlight

Power products

Spray coating for a multilayer perovskite solar cell
.Spray coating for a multilayer perovskite solar cell
Single configurable CMIC drives two 12V motors
.Single configurable CMIC drives two 12V motors
Hirel 3kW TVS vertical array contains eight diodes
.Hirel 3kW TVS vertical array contains eight diodes

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
.3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
Thermoelectric Cooling for Projection Lasers
.Thermoelectric Cooling for Projection Lasers
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement