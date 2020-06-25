This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

ARM-based exascale supercomputer takes top spot, tackles Covid-19
Mipsology FPGA machine learning port for the data centre
Quantum computing startup bets on trapped ions
Apple confirms switch to ARM-based processors for Mac computers
Products

PXI matrix switch module offers up to 9216 crosspoints
Hermetically-sealed LVDTs tolerant to temperatures, vibration and debris
The PC-10 people counter for use in retail
GaN Audio Class D evaluation boards
Smart2Zero

Flight tests evaluate sensors for autonomous landing
Damascus steel from the 3D printer
50 Gbps Automotive Optical Ethernet demo
Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Power Resource

Battery Management Deep Dive Technical Training
Top Automotive News

Daimler, Nvidia co-develop software-defined vehicle architecture
BMW integrates virtual car key into Apple iPhone
R&D partnership brings hydrogen power to urban air mobility
Telemetry system connects race cars with pit
BMW and Daimler put joint auto-driving R&D on hold
Products

Nexperia shrinks discretes, targeting automotive applications
Controller handles charging of commercial e-vehicles via pantograph
GPS/GNSS receiver for always-on sub-decimeter accuracy
LED driver chip controls ambient lighting
Robust NTC thermistor for e-mobility
Technical Papers


Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
White paper on levelling the playing field as regards foreign subsidies
