June 29, 2020
 
 

Top News

UK looks to rescue OneWeb to build satellite navigation system
Emerging memory market is finding its direction
Phoenix Contact, Quectel and Ericsson partners on industrial 5G router
Technologies to watch

Lincoln Lab transfers rad-hard IC process to industry
Researchers demonstrate laser-based solid-state refrigeration
Sprayable display brings 3D printing to life
Smart tech

Intel, NSF invest in machine learning for wireless systems
Low-power AI sensor board for machine learning at the edge
IoT platform for electronic hobbyists
Free remote medical VR services offered in COVID-19 fight
Events

PCIM moves online
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power design

Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
Power news

Battery cell cooling metric shows difference in electric vehicle performance
Infineon looks to wireless BMS technology
UK sees first passenger electric aircraft flight
Perovskite pioneer Oxford PV looks past Covid-19
Power tech to watch

Swiss lab licenses low power tech to Synopsys
Battery free TENG alarm monitors forest fires
Nano Cap technology eliminates capacitors in linear regulator designs
CMOS single chip voltage regulator targets data centres
Power products

Sensing and balancing chip targets battery management system designs
Scaling power analytics across any device in the IoT
Chiller cools 3D printer electronics
Technical Papers


Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology
3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
