This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power special
July 06, 2020
 
 

Top News

UK, India buy OneWeb
.UK, India buy OneWeb
Ventilator Challenge finishes
.Ventilator Challenge finishes
Sumitomo leads $10m backing of edge AI startup Anagog
.Sumitomo leads $10m backing of edge AI startup Anagog
Ericsson, Getinge partner on ventilator production
.Ericsson, Getinge partner on ventilator production

Technologies to watch

Project to build terabit optical links to space
.Project to build terabit optical links to space
Multicore interference mitigation extended to Arm Cortex-A72
.Multicore interference mitigation extended to Arm Cortex-A72
STM32WL wireless microcontroller ecosystem expands with wM-Bus stack
.STM32WL wireless microcontroller ecosystem expands with wM-Bus stack

Smart tech

Civil drone adoption accelerates in wake of COVID-19
.Civil drone adoption accelerates in wake of COVID-19
Intelligent pumps with analytics to be 'new norm'
.Intelligent pumps with analytics to be 'new norm'
Wi-Fi 6 chip targets the IoT
.Wi-Fi 6 chip targets the IoT
Near-eye displays for VR use holographic optics
.Near-eye displays for VR use holographic optics

Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
.SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
.Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

Power design

Extending Battery Life in Smart E-Locks
.Extending Battery Life in Smart E-Locks
 
 

Power news

Covid-19 lessons for the power grid
.Covid-19 lessons for the power grid
Williams wins 350kW Gen3 Formula E battery deal
.Williams wins 350kW Gen3 Formula E battery deal
Airbus leads major €8m investment in energy harvesting chip designer
.Airbus leads major €8m investment in energy harvesting chip designer
Smartroad startup raises $50m
.Smartroad startup raises $50m
[Alt-Text]
.

Power tech to watch

AI detection of lithium batteries and dangerous goods
.AI detection of lithium batteries and dangerous goods
€4.5m 3D solid state battery pilot line targets wearables
.€4.5m 3D solid state battery pilot line targets wearables
Sweden looks to graphite and graphene for battery anodes
.Sweden looks to graphite and graphene for battery anodes

Power products

120W medical power supply has exchangeable DC plugs
.120W medical power supply has exchangeable DC plugs
Switch mode power supply delivers up to 120W
.Switch mode power supply delivers up to 120W
Isolated DC-DC converter ranges have asymmetric outputs
.Isolated DC-DC converter ranges have asymmetric outputs

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
.Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
.Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement