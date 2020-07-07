This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
July 07, 2020

Top News

Brain-sensing wearable development kit announced
Membrane-on-a-chip automates Covid-19 drug testing
Electronics coating tech reduces waste, emissions
Hong Kong changes set to disrupt semiconductor supply chain
Velodyne Lidar goes public in a reverse takeover
Products

STM32WL wireless microcontroller ecosystem expands with wM-Bus stack
Switch mode power supply delivers up to 120W
Multicore interference mitigation extended to Arm Cortex-A72
Soft saturation behaviour, but very tough
Smart2Zero News

UV-C robot disinfects warehouse in half an hour
3D printing software labels components individually
Samsung: New 2D material promises semiconductor 'paradigm shift'
Civil drone adoption accelerates in wake of COVID-19
MWEE News

UK and Bharti Global invest in struggling OneWeb
WiFi connectivity key ingredient for MNVOs during COVID-19
IoT cybersecurity to drive device authentication services
Dialog raises outlook as Covid-19 drives chip market
Businesses increase digital transformation during pandemic
MWEE Technology

TNO Space and ESA to develop terabit optical links to satellites
Israeli edge AI machine learning startup backed by Sumitomo
Flexible microwave circuits can be made from wood fibre
Intel, NSF fund machine learning research for wireless systems
MWEE Products

RF amplifier design simplified with 600-W LDMOS ISM pallet
IoT module with fully integrated 802.11n and Bluetooth
High-power PIN diode with 30-W hot-switching
Tiny 0402M multilayer ceramic capacitor ideal for smartphones
Tiny Edge AI smart sensor board for IIoT applications
Technical Papers


Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
2020: State of the US semiconductor industry
Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology
Introduction to RNVNA, A Multiport VNA SYSTEM
