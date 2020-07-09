This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Low power breakthrough for edge AI chips
Cohda Wireless partners with u-blox on V2X
Opinion: ARM's refocus is good; suits a sale
Technologies to watch

How industrial companies can increase their efficiency with 5G networks
Amorphous boron-nitride could be next IC insulator
Smart2Zero

UWB sensor network successfully tested in industrial environment
Electric Vehicle Warning Sound System
Touchless pedestrian crosswalk sensor button reduces virus spread
Optical sensor solution for health wearables is industry's thinnest
Power Resource

11 ways to protect your power path
Top Automotive News

BMW announces major update for its OS7 operating system
SEAT spends €5bn for the electrification of its fleet
ZF on mobility transition – part 2: Digitization
Leddartech boosts tech portfolio with software takeover
Smartphone magnet sensor protects pedestrians, cyclists
Products

Graphics processor IP meets automotive safety criteria
Infineon raises integration level for small motor system ICs
RTOS gets maximum performance out of Kalray AI processor
AEC-Q200 certified SMD ferrites offer specified peak current load ratings
Slim process computer for fuel cell test stands
Technical Papers


Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
