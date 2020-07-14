This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
July 14, 2020
 
 

Top News

Infineon showcases sensor developments in virtual tradefair booth
Solving the challenges of eMobility with Quectel’s dual band, multi-constellation GNSS modules
Terahertz TDR signals detect complex package faults
Opinion: ARM's refocus is good; suits a sale
Industry split over H.266 VVC video codec licensing
Products

STM32WL wireless microcontroller ecosystem expands with wM-Bus stack
Switch mode power supply delivers up to 120W
Multicore interference mitigation extended to Arm Cortex-A72
Soft saturation behaviour, but very tough
Smart2Zero News

Contact tracing wearable ensures privacy
Highly accurate SiC MOSFET SPICE model developed
New digital twin software to be showcased on smart district project
VR environment for the home office
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
MWEE Technology

Machine learning could enable small, mobile quantum networks
Clean-up satellite to clear space debris by 2025
TNO Space and ESA to develop terabit optical links to satellites
Businesses increase digital transformation during pandemic
Flexible microwave circuits can be made from wood fibre
MWEE News

U-blox and Cohda Wireless partner on next generation V2X
Google buys Canadian AR smart glasses company North
Synaptics acquires rights to Broadcom wireless IoT assets
Soitec to produce POI substrates for Qualcomm 5G RF filters
WiFi connectivity key ingredient for MNVOs during COVID-19
MWEE Products

Wireless microcontrollers feature Zigbee 3.0® support
RF amplifier design simplified with 600-W LDMOS ISM pallet
High-power PIN diode with 30-W hot-switching
IoT module with fully integrated 802.11n and Bluetooth
Technical Papers


Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
Introduction to RNVNA, A Multiport VNA SYSTEM
A new architecture for automotive CPUs
