This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Weekly automotive feature
July 16, 2020
 
 

Top News

Graphcore launches 7nm AI processor
.Graphcore launches 7nm AI processor
Digitising distribution
.Digitising distribution
Huawei 5G equipment banned in UK, removal by 2027
.Huawei 5G equipment banned in UK, removal by 2027

Technologies to watch

Energy harvesting for a Moon base
.Energy harvesting for a Moon base
Science in search of the next super battery
.Science in search of the next super battery
CUDO-LEDs improve perception of people with colour vision problems
.CUDO-LEDs improve perception of people with colour vision problems

Smart2Zero

Return-to-work solution combines IoT smart lighting, indoor location
.Return-to-work solution combines IoT smart lighting, indoor location
3D printing startup lifts veil over high-res technology
.3D printing startup lifts veil over high-res technology
Contactless-touch holographic controls enable germ-free interaction
.Contactless-touch holographic controls enable germ-free interaction
How to prevent dropped communication in critical IoT applications
.How to prevent dropped communication in critical IoT applications

Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
.SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

Power Resource

ESD Essentials Training Series
.ESD Essentials Training Series
 
 

Automotive Top News

Continental bets its future on digitization, autonomous driving, e-drives
.Continental bets its future on digitization, autonomous driving, e-drives
Innovation: VW outstrips Daimler
.Innovation: VW outstrips Daimler
Tesla hires, Daimler fires on a large scale
.Tesla hires, Daimler fires on a large scale
Saferide contributes cybersecurity expertise to Autosar group
.Saferide contributes cybersecurity expertise to Autosar group
dSPACE strengthens data-driven development through Intempora acquisition
.dSPACE strengthens data-driven development through Intempora acquisition
.

Products

System enables precision latency measurements for automotive Ethernet
.System enables precision latency measurements for automotive Ethernet
Compact measurement and calibration hardware for connected ECUs
.Compact measurement and calibration hardware for connected ECUs
Versatile force sensor targets automotive, robotics, smartphones
.Versatile force sensor targets automotive, robotics, smartphones
Buck converters are optimized for high efficiency with low EMI
.Buck converters are optimized for high efficiency with low EMI
LIN interface sensor signal conditioner for EV/HEV HVACs
.LIN interface sensor signal conditioner for EV/HEV HVACs

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Minimising CO2 sensor power consumption
.Minimising CO2 sensor power consumption
Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
.Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
.Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement