Top News

UK battery gigafactory planned in Wales
A powerful disruption in the Internet of Things
Siemens acquires Avatar, expands EDA footprint with innovative Place and Route technology
Technologies to watch

Next-generation memory semiconductors could be 2D
On-skin electronics uses pencil and paper
Polymer robot is activated by light and magnetism
Smart tech

Google AI tool decodes ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs
Nanosat, microsat market to see double-digit growth
5G is safe despite 'infodemic' of misinformation, says report
Events

Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power design

Extending Battery Life in Smart E-Locks
Power news

ABB to supply Formula E charging technology
Siemens, Cadenas team for digital twin data
Analog buys Maxim to boost power management
New CEO for power module maker Vincotech
Power tech to watch

Startup works on cobalt-free battery for EVs
Enhanced memory compilers improve power on Edge AI devices
Perovskite solar cell combines with flow battery for integrated power system
Power products

Flyback switcher for electric vehicle safety designs
300W GaN DC-DC converter targets data centres
15kVA AC power supply for grid simulation is 3U high
Technical Papers


Minimising CO2 sensor power consumption
Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
