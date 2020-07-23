This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

ST sees Q3 recovery
TI sees Covid-19 bounce back
Varta boosts lithium coin cell production in Germany
Smartphone wireless charging with switched capacitor tech
Technologies to watch

First UK trial of helicopter and AI drone working together
New CAN FD SIG aims at LED networks
Smart2Zero

Up to 25 % energy loss when charging electric vehicles, tests show
'Blinking' nanocrystals may benefit CO2 reduction, quantum computing
Inkblot tests get AI makeover
Events

Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Top Automotive News

Fiat Chrysler, Waymo expand autonomous driving tech partnership
Mobileye tests self-driving vehicles in German city traffic
Bosch shifts center of gravity towards software
Sensor-equipped streetlamps make driving safer
Ford equips volume models with Mobileye technology
Products

6 DoF MEMS sensor for safety-critical automotive applications
MOSFETs instead of diodes: Better efficiency for vehicle generators
Duranex plastics are optimized for ADAS applications
Reliable sealing of silver pins for automotive connectors
Two-phase motor driver chip streamlines system design
Technical Papers


Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
Minimising CO2 sensor power consumption
Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
