July 27, 2020
 
 

Minister overruled advice on OneWeb UK satellite deal
Single pair ethernet moves into aircraft designs
Marvell's 5nm ASIC business shakeup
Self-healing software for driverless cars
Fast actuators enable mid air haptics
Mobile radio network doubles as weather indicator
DOE unveils quantum internet blueprint for U.S.
Nvidia collaborates on fastest AI supercomputer in academia
Topological magnet exhibits exotic quantum effects
Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
How to design multi-kW DC/DC converters for electric vehicles (EVs)
Renesas taps Lion Semi switched capacitor tech for wireless charging
Dialog, TDK team for programmable power
Software drives huge Bosch automotive restructure
Project to accelerate battery development
Space grade carbon fibre battery cooling for electric supercar
RigidCSP technology for battery designs
3nm layer protects perovskite solar cell
SiC boost for three-phase PV inverter
Wibotics teams for robot wireless charging
MOSFET replaces diodes to boost generator efficiency
Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
