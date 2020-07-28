This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
July 28, 2020
 
 

Top News

Foundry move for Intel casts doubt on chip making future
.Foundry move for Intel casts doubt on chip making future
German law aims to be first for driverless cars
.German law aims to be first for driverless cars
Europe leads on post-quantum encryption technology
.Europe leads on post-quantum encryption technology
German test group expands across France and Poland
.German test group expands across France and Poland
UK launches £15m space technology programme
.UK launches £15m space technology programme
sponsored news

Accelerate Signal and Power Integrity Testing
Uncover high-speed digital design issues early and save valuable test time. Try complimentary signal and power integrity software today.
Download Software Trials ►

Products

Single pair ethernet moves into aircraft designs
.Single pair ethernet moves into aircraft designs
Fast actuators enable mid air haptics
.Fast actuators enable mid air haptics
FlatClient Panel PCs with 8th generation Intel Core processors
.FlatClient Panel PCs with 8th generation Intel Core processors
Infrared SMA fibreoptic transmitter is four times more efficient
.Infrared SMA fibreoptic transmitter is four times more efficient

Smart2Zero News

Airspace monitoring tie-up to advance urban air mobility
.Airspace monitoring tie-up to advance urban air mobility
On-chip light field detection promises petahertz electronics
.On-chip light field detection promises petahertz electronics
Audi tests bi-directional charging
.Audi tests bi-directional charging
Widescreen image sensor targets professional security market
.Widescreen image sensor targets professional security market

Events

Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
.Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
.SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
 
 

MWEE News

OneWeb satellite consortium expands with Hughes
.OneWeb satellite consortium expands with Hughes
ST acquisitions boost UWB and narrowband capabilities
.ST acquisitions boost UWB and narrowband capabilities
MediaTek 5G SoC brings premium 5G to mid-tier smartphones
.MediaTek 5G SoC brings premium 5G to mid-tier smartphones
SoftBank selects Ericsson to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core
.SoftBank selects Ericsson to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core
India smartphone market shrinks by nearly 50% in Q2 2020
.India smartphone market shrinks by nearly 50% in Q2 2020
.

MWEE Technology

IoT botnet war drags in home routers
.IoT botnet war drags in home routers
SoftBank selects Ericsson to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core
.SoftBank selects Ericsson to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core
Report finds 5G as safe as 4G, 3G and GSM
.Report finds 5G as safe as 4G, 3G and GSM
Demo of first VNA covering 70 kHz to 220 GHz in a single sweep
.Demo of first VNA covering 70 kHz to 220 GHz in a single sweep
ETSI Multi-Access Edge Computing extends services to WiFi
.ETSI Multi-Access Edge Computing extends services to WiFi

MWEE Products

Component test suite aids high accuracy RF characterization
.Component test suite aids high accuracy RF characterization
Dual-band GNSS/BT embedded antenna for IoT
.Dual-band GNSS/BT embedded antenna for IoT
Bi-phase modulators operate in bands from 0.5 to 40 GHz
.Bi-phase modulators operate in bands from 0.5 to 40 GHz
Wi-Fi 6E antennas enable extensive bandwidth increase
.Wi-Fi 6E antennas enable extensive bandwidth increase
50-W wireless power mobile reference design for 5G devices
.50-W wireless power mobile reference design for 5G devices

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
.Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
.Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
.Artificial Intelligence and future directions for ETSI
Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
.Navigating Covid-19: The New Normal
Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
.Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement