eeNews Europe
Power
August 03, 2020
 
 

Top News

Bugatti pushes VR design of Divo supercar
NorthVolt raises $1.6bn for European battery gigafactories
Boom in medical AI imaging diagnostics says report
Technologies to watch

ARM MCU plays voice over a buzzer
AI creates 3D images from a simple ToF sensor
Single crystal perovskite for solar panels
Smart tech

'Etch-a-sketch' technique fabricates 2D semiconductor
Optically isolated delta-sigma modulator for industrial automation
LiDAR sensor for mid- to long-range industrial measurement
Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power design

Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
Power news

Solid state battery market to hit $6bn in 2030: report 
Agrivoltaic solar panel startup raises $5m
Power tech in the Perseverance Mars rover
Chinese foundry pushes 300mm IGBT production
Power tech to watch

Single crystal perovskite for solar panels
Perovskite battery boosts lithium energy density and safety
World first of five minute drone fast charging 
Power products

40 and 60W railway DC-DC converter series with 12:1 inputs
Qualcomm launches 100W Quick Charge 5
Solar panel controller adds battery cells
Technical Papers


Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
GaN Reliability Testing Beyond AEC Proves Robustness for Automotive Lidar Applications
