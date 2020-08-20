This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Weekly Automotive Feature
August 20, 2020
 
 

Top News

Blaize details architecture of GSP edge AI chip
.Blaize details architecture of GSP edge AI chip
Nokia wins patent dispute over Daimler - for now
.Nokia wins patent dispute over Daimler - for now
[Alt-Text]
NIR sensor measures veins in a hand
.NIR sensor measures veins in a hand

Technologies to watch

Ceva first for certified WiFi 6 IP
.Ceva first for certified WiFi 6 IP
Proof of concept security platform protects IoT and 5G private networks
.Proof of concept security platform protects IoT and 5G private networks
LED lighting architecture patent cuts size and power
.LED lighting architecture patent cuts size and power

Smart2Zero

Universal IoT API removes data exchange 'silos'
.Universal IoT API removes data exchange 'silos'
Next goal for Toyota’s battery research: Fluorid-ion batteries for a range of 1.000 km
.Next goal for Toyota’s battery research: Fluorid-ion batteries for a range of 1.000 km
Powering car electronics with no switching noise and 99.9% efficiency
.Powering car electronics with no switching noise and 99.9% efficiency

Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
.SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
.Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose

Power Resource

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
.Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
 
 

Automotive Top News

Subaru uses Xilinx chips in central driver assistance system
.Subaru uses Xilinx chips in central driver assistance system
Racing formula to bring hydrogen-powered vehicles to the racetracks
.Racing formula to bring hydrogen-powered vehicles to the racetracks
Traction batteries on fire: Too hot to handle?
.Traction batteries on fire: Too hot to handle?
.

Markets & Technologies

IPG, Keysight, Nordsys join forces to speed ADAS validation
.IPG, Keysight, Nordsys join forces to speed ADAS validation
Porsche acquires stake in Aurora Labs
.Porsche acquires stake in Aurora Labs
Vitesco builds drivetrain controller for Volkswagen's MEB platform
.Vitesco builds drivetrain controller for Volkswagen's MEB platform

Products

ECU family for off-road vehicles is safety-certified
.ECU family for off-road vehicles is safety-certified
MOSFETs curb power consumption for better fuel economy
.MOSFETs curb power consumption for better fuel economy
Modular connectors cut assembly and maintenance costs
.Modular connectors cut assembly and maintenance costs

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Using a Dialog GreenPAK for Automatic Amplifier Bias Control
.Using a Dialog GreenPAK for Automatic Amplifier Bias Control
GaN Reliability Testing Beyond AEC Proves Robustness for Automotive Lidar Applications
.GaN Reliability Testing Beyond AEC Proves Robustness for Automotive Lidar Applications
Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
.Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement