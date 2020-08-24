This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power
August 24, 2020
 
 

Top News

ARM signs three year US defence deal
.ARM signs three year US defence deal
Verification deal boosts avionic design safety
.Verification deal boosts avionic design safety
Imagination in China lab RISC-V deal
.Imagination in China lab RISC-V deal

Technologies to watch

3D printing aerogel microstructures for sensors and insulation
.3D printing aerogel microstructures for sensors and insulation
In-chip sensor fabric moves to 6nm
.In-chip sensor fabric moves to 6nm
Immersive cooling for climate-positive data centre
.Immersive cooling for climate-positive data centre

Smart tech

5G modules feature mmWave support
.5G modules feature mmWave support
Graphene Hall-effect sensors detect subtle magnetic fields
.Graphene Hall-effect sensors detect subtle magnetic fields
Fast charger powers EVs to 80% in 15 minutes
.Fast charger powers EVs to 80% in 15 minutes

Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
.SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
.Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich

Power design

Choosing the right SOA for your design: discrete FETs vs. power blocks
.Choosing the right SOA for your design: discrete FETs vs. power blocks
 
 

Power news

Lithium sulfur battery for commercial electric aircraft
.Lithium sulfur battery for commercial electric aircraft
Getting closer to Microsoft's AI supercomputer power figures
.Getting closer to Microsoft's AI supercomputer power figures
Twaice teams for HV battery digital twin analytics
.Twaice teams for HV battery digital twin analytics
AI battery analytics deal spans north America
.AI battery analytics deal spans north America
[Alt-Text]
.

Power tech to watch

Carbon nanofibre zinc cell creates a structural battery
.Carbon nanofibre zinc cell creates a structural battery
Swedish solar roof maker buys renewable energy software firm
.Swedish solar roof maker buys renewable energy software firm
200V eGaN FET doubles performance
.200V eGaN FET doubles performance

Power products

30V MOSFET has safe operating area for 12V hot swap
.30V MOSFET has safe operating area for 12V hot swap
High Voltage Evaluation Platform for 400V EV designs
.High Voltage Evaluation Platform for 400V EV designs
30V p-channel MOSFET has 1.7 mΩ on resistance
.30V p-channel MOSFET has 1.7 mΩ on resistance

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Minimising CO2 sensor power consumption
.Minimising CO2 sensor power consumption
4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
.4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement