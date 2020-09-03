This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

European chip firms concerned over US export controls
Amber raises $5.5m for IoT deals
Viavi ships 5G test systems to China Mobile for end-to-end network validation
Marvell joins Open RAN Policy Coalition for 5G
Magnachip sells fab and foundry to private equity for $350m
Products

Security boost for IoT wireless module
Short range wireless MICS module for low power implantable medical devices
Flyback controller for LED designs
Smart2Zero

3D printing creates complex multi-material components
Next-gen nuclear reactor and storage system launched
Microscopic silicon-based electronic robots can be mass produced
Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Signal Chain Resource

AN INTRODUCTION TO AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR
Automotive Top News

Bosch resolutely advocates hydrogen drive
Allegro strengthens lidar standing through acquisition
Crisis demands significantly more job cuts at Continental
Markets & Technologies

Co-simulation platform enables cross-company virtual prototyping
Elektrobit rolls Autosar software for Synopsys Safety Processor IP
ZF starts production of lidar sensors
Products

High current DC-DC converter reduces footprint, component count
Thermoelectric coolers target lidar sensors, autonomous systems
NXP chip doubles up on in-car wireless charging
RGB LED driver brings smart interior lighting to the car
High Voltage Evaluation Platform for 400V EV designs
Technical Papers


Designing Embedded Systems for IoT
Xilinx's RFSoC Design Strategies
Designing embedded computers for rugged applications
