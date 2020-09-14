This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Featuring power news
September 14, 2020
 
 

Top News

Production starts for 20s Covid-19 test
.Production starts for 20s Covid-19 test
Cyberattack is resoved but will hit Tower's results
.Cyberattack is resoved but will hit Tower's results
UK Covid-9 test systems to be built in the Netherlands by US company
.UK Covid-9 test systems to be built in the Netherlands by US company
[Alt-Text]
Alarm over consumer UV-C systems for Covid-19
.Alarm over consumer UV-C systems for Covid-19

Technologies to watch

Rambus, AIchip team on 4.0Gbit/s HBM2E memory interface for machine learning
.Rambus, AIchip team on 4.0Gbit/s HBM2E memory interface for machine learning
Analog Devices extends desktop DNA writer deal
.Analog Devices extends desktop DNA writer deal
Asset tracker combines WiFi and NB-IoT cellular
.Asset tracker combines WiFi and NB-IoT cellular
sponsored news

Discover the Ultimate Signal Chain Resource
All you need to know about amplifiers, data converters, isolation, automotive audio and lidars, sensors and multiplexers and much more. Find out

Smart tech

Study: cybersecurity awareness in road freight transport still underdeveloped
.Study: cybersecurity awareness in road freight transport still underdeveloped
Simple terahertz receiver makes 6G mobile networks affordable
.Simple terahertz receiver makes 6G mobile networks affordable
Z-Wave Alliance announces new long-range specification
.Z-Wave Alliance announces new long-range specification

Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
.electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
.Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose

Power design

Choosing buck converters and LDOs for miniature industrial automation equipment: what to consider
.Choosing buck converters and LDOs for miniature industrial automation equipment: what to consider
 
 

Power news

Skeleton plans graphene battery that charges in 15s
.Skeleton plans graphene battery that charges in 15s
Apple backs wind turbines for Danish data centre
.Apple backs wind turbines for Danish data centre
Apple and Philips share sustainability plans
.Apple and Philips share sustainability plans
sponsored news

Overcome limitations of traditional, ground-up, discrete, component-based power system designs and move to Vicor’s High-density, high-efficiency, DC-DC modules. Learn about our extensive portfolio of power components.

[Alt-Text]
.

Power tech to watch

Co-designing power devices with microfluidics for cooling
.Co-designing power devices with microfluidics for cooling
Lignin gives supercapacitor 900x performance boost
.Lignin gives supercapacitor 900x performance boost
Current waveform analyser detects hardware Trojan
.Current waveform analyser detects hardware Trojan

Power products

Metal terminals on MLCC range with high voltage tolerance
.Metal terminals on MLCC range with high voltage tolerance
Solder-free rugged three-phase AC filter capacitors
.Solder-free rugged three-phase AC filter capacitors
SiC board for 7.5kW motor drives
.SiC board for 7.5kW motor drives
15W wireless power receiver targets, industrial, medical
.15W wireless power receiver targets, industrial, medical

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

The Space-COTS Dilemma
.The Space-COTS Dilemma
Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
.Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
.Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement